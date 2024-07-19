Lil Wayne Crafts Clever Reply To Joe Biden’s “I’m Sick” Tweet

BYCaroline Fisher1234 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 1
Lil Wayne performs onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Lil Wayne continues to amuse fans.

Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, right before a scheduled appearance in Las Vegas. At the time, his physician said he was experiencing "mild symptoms," and the president headed home to Delaware to self-isolate. Luckily, he's reportedly on the mend, and his symptoms have shown some improvement.

As news of Biden's infection made its rounds online, his official X account seized the opportunity to diss Elon Musk with a couple of clever Tweets. "I'm sick," the first one read simply, followed by "of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election." This left a lot of fellow social media users amused and even sparked a witty response from Lil Wayne.

Read More: Lil Wayne & Ludacris To Headline Kevin Hart's Upcoming Festival

Lil Wayne Quotes "A Milli" In Response To Joe Biden Tweet

"Muthaf*cka, I'm ill," he replied, quoting his 2008 Tha Carter III track "A Milli." Of course, this resulted in many more reactions from Weezy fans, who agree that they should have seen this coming. While Lil Wayne seems to have kept his response to the news of Biden testing positive for COVID-19 light, others took a different approach. Meek Mill, for example, hopped online to claim that he was freaked out by the diagnosis. "I wish I never learned about politics because now y'all scaring me," he wrote.

He's certainly not alone, as this election cycle has seen no shortage of wild moments. Just before Biden contracted COVID-19, a man tried to assassinate Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, leaving the former president with an ear injury. Biden and Trump's first debate also resulted in a great deal of concern, particularly among Democratic voters, and many are now urging Biden to drop out of the race. What do you think of Lil Wayne's witty response to Joe Biden's Tweet? What about Biden testing positive for COVID-19? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Lil Wayne Raps Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” While Holding Drake OVO Pendant

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...