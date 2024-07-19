Lil Wayne Crafts Clever Reply To Joe Biden’s “I’m Sick” Tweet

Lil Wayne continues to amuse fans.

Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, right before a scheduled appearance in Las Vegas. At the time, his physician said he was experiencing "mild symptoms," and the president headed home to Delaware to self-isolate. Luckily, he's reportedly on the mend, and his symptoms have shown some improvement.

As news of Biden's infection made its rounds online, his official X account seized the opportunity to diss Elon Musk with a couple of clever Tweets. "I'm sick," the first one read simply, followed by "of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election." This left a lot of fellow social media users amused and even sparked a witty response from Lil Wayne.

Lil Wayne Quotes "A Milli" In Response To Joe Biden Tweet

"Muthaf*cka, I'm ill," he replied, quoting his 2008 Tha Carter III track "A Milli." Of course, this resulted in many more reactions from Weezy fans, who agree that they should have seen this coming. While Lil Wayne seems to have kept his response to the news of Biden testing positive for COVID-19 light, others took a different approach. Meek Mill, for example, hopped online to claim that he was freaked out by the diagnosis. "I wish I never learned about politics because now y'all scaring me," he wrote.