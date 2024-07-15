Lil Wayne & Ludacris To Headline Kevin Hart's Upcoming Festival

Kevin Hart's Hartbeat Weekend is coming back to Las Vegas from August 29-September 1. Today, Billboard announced that on the music side, Lil Wayne and Ludacris will headline the weekend. Hart will be bringing the material from his Acting My Age comedy tour to the Resorts World Casino, and his set will bring the entire weekend to a close.
Kevin Hart held Hartbeat Weekend at Resorts World Casino last July. The event featured performances from J. Cole, Jack Harlow, and Ludacris, as well as the conclusion of Hart's Reality Check tour, which was recorded for Peacock. Besides the music and comedy, Hartbeat Weekend features a celebrity poker tournament, with 50 celebrities picked by Hart himself.
Kevin Hart Announces 2024 Hartbeat Festival In Las Vegas
“Hartbeat Weekend is all about celebrating the very best in comedy, culture, and music, and this year we’re taking it to a whole new level,” said Kevin Hart in a statement to Billboard. “I can’t wait for everyone to join us for a weekend packed with laughter, entertainment and unforgettable moments.” The venue Hartbeat Weekend is scheduled to take place at responded in kind. “We’re looking forward to welcoming Hartbeat Weekend back this year,” said Peter LaVoie, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. “We’ve enjoyed partnering with Kevin and his team on this iconic weekend and his shows in the theatre throughout the year. Hartbeat Weekend 2024 will be another incredible experience for our guests.”
Lil Wayne has performed several times this year. He was recently spotted reciting the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" during a show in Vegas. Some fans interpreted it as a diss toward Lamar as he was also reciting lyrics to Drake's "The Motto," a song that also features Wayne, while wearing an OVO pendant. The Hot Boys are working on a reunion album. Though Juvenile claimed that all the original members were on it, Lil Wayne claimed ignorance. Ludacris was recently in the news after performing a free concert in Milwaukee when his show got canceled because of bad weather. Tickets for Hartbeat Weekend go on sale this Friday, July 19, at 10AM PST.