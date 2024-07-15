Lil Wayne & Ludacris To Headline Kevin Hart's Upcoming Festival

Wayne and Luda will be in Las Vegas this Labor Day weekend.

Kevin Hart's Hartbeat Weekend is coming back to Las Vegas from August 29-September 1. Today, Billboard announced that on the music side, Lil Wayne and Ludacris will headline the weekend. Hart will be bringing the material from his Acting My Age comedy tour to the Resorts World Casino, and his set will bring the entire weekend to a close.

Kevin Hart held Hartbeat Weekend at Resorts World Casino last July. The event featured performances from J. Cole, Jack Harlow, and Ludacris, as well as the conclusion of Hart's Reality Check tour, which was recorded for Peacock. Besides the music and comedy, Hartbeat Weekend features a celebrity poker tournament, with 50 celebrities picked by Hart himself.

Kevin Hart Announces 2024 Hartbeat Festival In Las Vegas

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Chris "Ludacris" Bridges attends an Atlanta special screening of Disney's "Dashing Through the Snow" at Regal Atlantic Station on November 13, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Disney)

“Hartbeat Weekend is all about celebrating the very best in comedy, culture, and music, and this year we’re taking it to a whole new level,” said Kevin Hart in a statement to Billboard. “I can’t wait for everyone to join us for a weekend packed with laughter, entertainment and unforgettable moments.” The venue Hartbeat Weekend is scheduled to take place at responded in kind. “We’re looking forward to welcoming Hartbeat Weekend back this year,” said Peter LaVoie, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. “We’ve enjoyed partnering with Kevin and his team on this iconic weekend and his shows in the theatre throughout the year. Hartbeat Weekend 2024 will be another incredible experience for our guests.”