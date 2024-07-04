Lil Wayne Knows Nothing About A Hot Boys Reunion: “You Just Told Me!”

Lil Wayne claims he's been left in the dark.

Rumors of a potential Hot Boys reunion album have been circulating for some time now, but according to Lil Wayne, he knows nothing about it. During a recent appearance on the Not Just Football podcast, the rapper was asked about it, prompting him to call some of Juvenile's previous claims into question. In May of this year, Juvenile took to Instagram Live to announce that the group's first album in over two decades was in the works.

"The Hot Boys Is back together, man," he declared at the time, stating that he and other members planned to hit the studio in the coming weeks. "Any other f*cking questions?" For obvious reasons, his announcement had fans eager to hear what was to come, but it looks like the wait could be longer than they may have hoped.

Lil Wayne Discusses Hot Boys Reunion Album

It's certainly possible that Juvenile linked up with some of the other Hot Boys, but Lil Wayne insists that he himself hasn't done any work on the project. “That’s what he [said]? I ain’t been to the kitchen yet. I would not lie to you, I have not been in that kitchen yet," he said, “I have no problem with going to that kitchen, but I ain’t smell it, it ain’t come through the window yet. I ain’t smell the food […] They ain’t told me nothing yet.”