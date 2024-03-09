Juvenile Says Lil Wayne & B.G. Need To "Simmer Down" Before Hot Boys Reunion

"It’s gonna happen," Juvenile claims.

Fans have been hoping for a Hot Boys reunion for some time now, and it looks like it won't be too long before it finally arrives. During a recent interview with TMZ, Juvenile provided an update on the eagerly-anticipated performance. While he didn't unveil too many specifics, he did confirm that it's definitely happening, so long as everything goes according to plan.

“No negativity from me, man,” he said of the reunion. “You know, with me, I’m always like, ‘It’s gon’ happen.’ It’s gonna happen. We gotta let them simmer down a little bit. But trust me though, it’s happening.” The performer seemed to be referencing B.G.'s Lil Wayne diss on his track with Finesse2tymes, "Gangstafied." In the song, he refers to Weezy as a "b*tch," though he later insisted that all is well between them.

Juvenile Claims Hot Boys Reunion Is "Gonna Happen"

 

"[You] don't really understand what the f**k be going on, man," B.G. told fans on Instagram Live in January. "You know what I'm saying? I tell a n***a I love him and call him a b***h all in the same sentence, man." Luckily, it doesn't appear as though Lil Wayne held the diss against him. The following month, he chatted about a potential reunion on YG's 4HUNNID podcast, revealing that only a few logistical issues are holding them back at this point.

“We’ve spoken about it a few times but, you know, they have situations. Like B.G. just coming home so he gotta figure out: can he tour? Can he travel? And things like that," he explained at the time. “Juvie ready and Turk ready, but really we gotta see if Geezy can move around.” What do you think of Juvenile's latest update on a Hot Boys reunion? Are you looking forward to finally seeing it? What about his comment about everybody needing to "simmer down" ahead of time? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

