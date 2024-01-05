B.G. Disses Lil Wayne: Fans React

It looks like we'll never fully get that Cash Money reunion tour– at least, if this new Finesse2tymes song "Gangstafied" is any indication. Moreover, the Memphis MC got a feature from the Hot Boyz' own B.G., who is currently celebrating his return to the game following a long prison stint. To many fans' surprise, he dissed his fellow Hot Boy and Cash Money icon Lil Wayne, who also launched the Young Money imprint as an offshoot, while shouting out Boosie Badazz. "My n***a Boosie went home and my dawg was steady blowing," the New Orleans native rapped on the cut. "My n***a Weezy steady touring but he's b***h and it's showing. I'm still a living legend, don't act like you didn't know it."

Furthermore, this also connects to rumors that Cash Money had something to do with snitching accusations levied around B.G. While those are just speculative, plenty of fans had a lot to say about this new shot for Tunechi. "No Lil Wayne slander shall be tolerated. F**k BG," one passionate fan expressed on Twitter. "Who the hell is this and why do he think he can diss lil Wayne," another chimed in, who's probably unfamiliar with their career trajectories.

Finesse2tymes' Music Video For "Gangstafied" With B.G. Featuring Lil Wayne Diss: Watch

"B.G. throwing a shot at Lil' Wayne is wack to me," one fan posited, elaborating further on why the diss might've happened in the first place. "If it's about the whole tour thing, it doesn't make sense to do a Hot Boy tour. This isn't 1999 when he was the little guy anymore. He's a mega star now. Michael Jackson didn't do a Jackson 5 tour again after the Victory tour. I don't care if they were childhood friends. I just said Michael wouldn't go on tour with his blood brothers. Maybe a Lil' Wayne tour featuring Hot Boy$ as special guests. When you're that big of a star with that vast of a catalog, you have to be the headliner. Nobody owes you." Check out more reactions down below.

Fans React To B Gizzle's Shots At Weezy

Meanwhile, other fans hope that the No Ceilings lyricist pops out of the woodwork to engage in some back-and-forth. "This s**t fireeeeee but lil Wayne response would end him," one fan wrote in response to B.G.'s verse. To see what all the fuss is about, peep the music video for "Gangstafied" above. For more news and the latest updates on these seemingly former friends, log back into HNHH.

