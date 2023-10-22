Birdman Reflects On “Raising” Lil Wayne & B.G. As A Teenager

Birdman's been helping up-and-coming artists launch their careers for quite some time now. During a recent interview, he opened up about working alongside a 12-year-old Lil Wayne and a 14-year-old B.G. in the early 90s, when they first signed to Cash Money and were performing in the B.G.’z. For obvious reasons, the undertaking was likely to come along with a unique and tough set of challenges, particularly since he was still pretty young himself.

“B.G. recorded his own album, Wayne came back, and he lived with you from then on out," the interviewer prompted. “B.G. was already living with me,” Birdman responded. “B.G.’s mom gave him to me.” The interviewer then asked him how old he was at the time, to which he replied “Seventeen, eighteen.” Birdman added, “I was a kid. I was a baby raising babies.”

Birdman On Taking In Lil Wayne And B.G.

It's clear that the three of them have each come a long way since those days. Lil Wayne just dropped his twenty-ninth mixtape, and plans to drop a new album alongside 2 Chainz, Welcome 2 ColleGrove, next month. B.G., on the other hand, was recently released after spending 12 years in prison. Luckily, Birdman was quick to let him know that he still has a home at Cash Money amid his newfound freedom. “For the record, I just want n***as to know that my n***a official Cash Money — ain’t no cap in that,” Birdman said on The 85 South Show last month.

“Ya heard me? Ain’t nobody he can ever sign with beside this sh*t. I’m bringing all this sh*t together. B.G. signed to Cash Money so y’all don’t got to hear it from nowhere else,” he added. What do you think of Birdman taking in Lil Wayne and B.G. when he was still so young himself? Do you think it was a difficult undertaking for him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

