B.G. Back In The Studio After Being Released From Prison

New Orleans rapper B.G. is making it known he's back in the studio and isn't wasting any time. Renowned for his early collaborations with Lil Wayne and Juvenile during the 1990s as part of the rap group Hot Boys, B.G. is returning to his musical roots. A recent video circulating the internet shows the rapper back in the studio with a song overlay in the background. Although the song playing as the overlay is old, the video footage of him in the studio is new. "It’s so crazy how so many ppl in the comments don’t know this song Is from 2009," one fan wrote in the comments.

Back in July 2012, B.G. received a 14-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to two charges: possessing a firearm as a felon and obstruction of justice. For the past 13 years, he had been incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution located in Herlong, California. Herlong is a remote town nestled along the Eastern Sierra Nevada mountains. He was recently released from prison after spending over a decade behind bars. Originally scheduled for release in July 2024, he became a free man seven months ahead of that.

B.G. Is Getting Back To Work After 13 Years Of Incarceration

However, with the support of some high-profile names, including Birdman, people were working on his behalf to get his sentence commuted in 2022. In fact, one of the first individuals to welcome B.G home, was Birdman. In a screen recording from Birdman's Instagram live, the two were seen dapping it up and greeting each other. The reason this is notable is because Birdman took both B.G. and Lil Wayne under his wing as proteges at Cash Money Records in the early 1990s. Subsequently following B.G.'s release, the Cash Money Records official IG page reposted a video showing B.G. in the studio.

Meanwhile, Birdman has recently spoke out on Cash Money potentially hitting the road, now that B.G. is out. During an Instagram live interview, he mentioned, "We definitely going on tour. I’m putting up $100 mil for it myself. The main players gonna be there." On that note, keep reading HNHH for the latest news and stay tuned for updates on Birdman and a potential Cash Money tour.

