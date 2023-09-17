B.G. Says “Heart Of The Streets 3” Is “Coming Sooner Than Y’all Think”

B.G. says that his first project after getting out of prison, Heart of The Streets 3, is coming sooner than fans think. He teased the project on his Instagram page, on Saturday afternoon.

“Waaahhh!!!” he wrote in the caption. “I kno y’all wondering where I’m at and what I’m doing,but I’m taking it 1 day at a time..I’m working in silence and ima show up loud. I’m greatful for alllll the love and motivated by the hate… Heart of The Streets 3 coming sooner than y’all think #rns”

B.G. On "The Jenny Jones Show"

Rapper B.G. (Christopher Noel Dorsey) of Cash Money Millionaires poses for photos after rehearsals for his performance on 'The Jenny Jones Show' in Chicago. Illinois in February 2000. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Fans shared supportive messages in the comments section in response to the post. "Yall will go from talkin shit about this n***a to telling g him to stay focused!" one user wrote. Another commented: "I wonder if the blogs go pick this up and make it go 'viral' like they did with the bullshxt….Glad you free OG. One day at a time." B.G. released the previous project, The Heart of Tha Streets Vol. 2 (I Am What I Am), back in 2006.

B.G. Teases New Music

The announcement of a new installment in the series comes after B.G. told 2 Chainz that he intends to release eight albums now that he's a free man. Speaking with the rapper during a FaceTime conversation that 2 Chainz shared on Instagram he revealed: “If everything work out, man, I should be back on the road by November, man, December. I’m lookin’ forward to it, but I’m boutta get in this lab – do me about seven, eight albums right quick, and just get to leakin’ that shit, man, puttin’ that shit out, floodin’ the streets.” B.G. was sentenced to over a decade in prison back in 2012 for two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. Be on the lookout for further updates on his next project on HotNewHipHop.

