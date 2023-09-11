B.G. Tells 2 Chainz He’s Planning To Drop 8 Albums

B.G. says that he wants to “flood the streets” with new music. Speaking with 2 Chainz on a FaceTime call that the rapper shared on social media, B.G. explained that he’s antsy to get back in the studio following his release from prison.

“If everything work out, man, I should be back on the road by November, man, December,” B.G. can be heard saying through the phone speakers. “I’m lookin’ forward to it, but I’m boutta get in this lab – do me about seven, eight albums right quick, and just get to leakin’ that shit, man, puttin’ that shit out, floodin’ the streets.”

B.G. Poses In Chicago

The conversation comes after B.G. got out of prison, earlier this month, after serving over a decade behind bars for weapons and witness tampering charges. Upon B.G. earning his freedom, Birdman announced that he will be rejoining Cash Money going forward. “For the record, I just want n****s to know that my n***a [B.G.] official Cash Money — ain’t no cap in that,” Birdman declared on The 85 South Show. “Ya heard me? Ain’t nobody he can ever sign with beside this shit. I’m bringing all this shit together. B.G. signed to Cash Money so y’all don’t got to hear it from nowhere else.” Check out B.G.'s full plans for new music below.

B.G. Speaks With 2 Chainz

Outisde of releasing new music, B.G. also recently revealed that his main focus is simply staying focused. In a post on social media from September 3, he wrote: “The main focus, is to stay focused. I’m not letting nobody rob me of my productivity, prosperity, positivity and peace of mind. My dreams then got bigger and my vision is clearer. 13 years was more then enough time for me to change the reckless path I was on. I’m getting back in the 100MillionDolla race, and my big homie gave me the route. #RNS”

