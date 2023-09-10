B.G. Honors Soulja Slim On What Would Be His 46th Birthday

B.G. honored Soulja Slim on social media, Saturday, celebrating what would’ve been his 46th birthday. In doing so, he shared a throwback video that features Slim’s mom as well as himself rapping alongside the late rapper and sharing some laughs.

“Waaahhhh! What’s up world?,” B.G. said in the caption. “Today is the BDay of my big brother and 1 of the realist and dopest n****s to ever pick up a mic and walk the treacherous streets of #ChopperCity … #SouljaSlim.”

He continued: “Words can’t explain how much I miss my dawg.. I know if he was still here the face of #hiphop would look totally different..with that being said, he’s living threw me, so prepare for the #TheHeartOfTheStreets and #TheGhostOfJamesTapp.” Fans joined in with supportive messages in the comments section. Slim was shot and killed on November 6, 2003, outside of his mother's home in New Orleans. He was just 26 years old. Check out B.G.'s tribute to the rapper on Instagram below.

The post comes after B.G. finally got out of prison, earlier this month, after serving over a decade behind bars for weapons and witness tampering charges. In another post on September 3, he reflected on his perspective of seeing the outside for the first time. He wrote: “The main focus, is to stay focused. I’m not letting nobody rob me of my productivity, prosperity, positivity and peace of mind. My dreams then got bigger and my vision is clearer. 13 years was more then enough time for me to change the reckless path I was on. I’m getting back in the 100MillionDolla race, and my big homie gave me the route. #RNS”

