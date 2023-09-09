B.G. Returning To Cash Money Records, Birdman Claims

After being released from prison, it appears that B.G. is hitting up some old classics. “For the record, I just want n-ggas to know that my n-gga official Cash Money — ain’t no cap in that,” Birdman said during an appearance on The 85 South Show on September 8. “Ya heard me? Ain’t nobody he can ever sign with beside this shit. I’m bringing all this shit together. B.G. signed to Cash Money so y’all don’t got to hear it from nowhere else.”

It's likely that Birdman's vehement declaration was aimed at Gucci Mane, who had offered B.G. a $1 million record deal in 2022. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @BGHollyHood! Glad u home bruh! Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at me, I got a milli for u! Wanna sign u to 1017!!!!! #1017Mafia," Gucci tweeted after since-debunked claims of B.G. being released began to circulate.

B.G. was released from prison earlier this week after serving 11 years on weapons and witness tampering charges. However, his release came with the standard bevy of court-mandated conditions to ensure his freedom is maintained. The rapper must attend substance dependency treatment programs. Furthermore, he must "actively pursue a GED or vocational training equivalent in order to better set him up for future employment." Additionally, he must complete 400 hours of unpaid community service and is barred from possessing a firearm. It will be interesting how his immediate post-release life shakes out.

However, B.G. has also been shown plenty of love since getting out. The Game, Bun B, Boosie, and Mack Maine were just some of the figures texting or FaceTiming the rapper. Additionally, B.G. has also confirmed that he has new music on the way, showing that he plans on wasting absolutely no time after finally getting his freedom. Follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop. Are you excited about new music from B.G.? Let us know in the comments.

