Lil Uzi Vert Hits The Studio With Birdman Amid “Barter 16” Rumors

Earlier this year, Lil Uzi Vert became the first rapper to place an album at the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 when they released their new project Pink Tape. The album featured Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Babymetal, and Bring Me The Horizon. It also spawned yet another hit for the rapper with opening track “Flooded The Face.” But pretty much as soon as Pink Tape was released Uzi was already teasing their next project, which eventually took the form of the Young Thug-tributing Barter 16.

Uzi is so dedicated to doing Thugger justice with the project that they’ve taken some pretty extreme steps to channel his ethos. That includes working with a number of his frequent collaborators and even dressing up like him at public gatherings. One of those collaborators, London On Da Track, is serving as executive producer on the album. London shared a post to Twitter recently implying that the album had been turned in. Fans believed that meant it would be scheduled for release soon. But newly released images show Uzi back in the studio potentially recording new material.

Lil Uzi Vert Joins Birdman In Studio

In a new picture making the rounds online Lil Uzi Vert and Birdman are in the studio together working on something. The pic comes just a few weeks after Birdman told Uzi that he wanted to be included on Barter 16. While the picture doesn’t come with any speculation on what the pair are actually working on, the writing appears to be on the wall about Birdman being worked into the tracklist of Barter 16.

Another element of the pic that has fans interested is Uzi’s Rich Gang chain. “Bros tryna revive rich gang,” the top comment on the post reads. Another agrees saying, “i dont even wanna know what he did for that chain.” What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert hitting the studio with Birdman? Let us know in the comment section below.

