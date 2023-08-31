Police Mistake Lil Uzi Vert For A Puppy Thief

Earlier this week, a puppy was stolen from Brookside Pups in Pennsylvania, and authorities took to social media to notify the public. The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department shared a photo of the missing pup, alongside a photo of the suspect. The suspect pictured, however, was none other than Lil Uzi Vert, which managed to confuse a lot of fans. They quickly realized what they had done wrong, later removing the post after only around 30 minutes.

Apparently, the mix-up happened as a result of the pet store sending police the social media account of the actual suspect. The man in question had Uzi set as his profile photo. The police department later corrected their mistake, sharing a photo of the actual suspect, who also has face tattoos. Police also claim it’s the pet store’s fault for sending them the wrong photo.

Lil Uzi Vert Did Not Steal A Puppy

Lil Uzi Vert attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

It looks like Roc Nation was pretty upset by the whole thing, based on a statement they shared with TMZ about the mix-up. “The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department should be embarrassed and ashamed for disparaging [Uzi’s] character. This grave error could’ve had significant repercussions on Uzi’s career and epitomizes how Black men can be wrongfully charged and arrested by police departments across the country.” They continued, “Uzi loves all animals and this serious mistake has deterred the apprehension of the kidnapper. Our collective hope is that the puppy is safely and promptly rescued.” The stolen puppy’s whereabouts, unfortunately, remain unknown.

As for Uzi, the rapper just recently turned in their latest mixtape, Barter 16. They’ve been teasing it since dropping Pink Tape over the summer, and fans can’t wait to hear it. It’s a tribute to Young Thug’s 2015 Barter 6 mixtape. Uzi’s been spotted dressed as the rapper, and even posed nude for the new LP’s cover art, to stay true to the original. There’s also been several leaks online lately, which could continue to push back the official release date. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lil Uzi Vert.

