Lil Uzi Vert Just Turned In Their New Album “Barter 16”

It was just a few months ago that Lil Uzi Vert turned in their highly anticipated new album Pink Tape. The project was an instant hit becoming the first rap album to reach number one on the Billboard 200 in 2023. But pretty much immediately after the project dropped Uzi began teasing another project. That album is Barter 16 which is reportedly a tribute to Young Thug carrying in the line of his Barter releases. The promotion for the record has included working with a number of Young Thug’s regular collaborators and even Uzi dressing up as Thug at public events.

It was one of those collaborators who broke some news that fans are pretty excited to hear. London On Da Track, who is executive producing the album tweeted out that it had just been turned in. Even with that seemingly confirming that the album would be released soon, some fans were still skeptical. It’s hard to blame them after how many announcements and delays many of Uzi’s albums go through before they’re released. “Uzi really tricking y’all again,” one commenter says assuming that the record won’t actually be coming out soon. “Soon = anywhere from 2 months to 4 years,” another comment agrees.

Lil Uzi Vert’s “Barter 16” Could Be Here Soon

Last week, numerous songs that are alleged to come from Barter 16 leaked online. While some were pretty high quality and one even featured Young Thug, many fans weren’t happy about it. Many instantly thought that the leaking of material from the project wouldn’t do anything but cause Lil Uzi Vert to delay it even further.

Uzi has also shared the album’s cover art, which also fittingly pays tribute to Young Thug. The picture recreates the album cover from Thugger’s Barter 6 mixtape in 2015. Uzi recreated the lighting and composition of the original cover in pretty accurate detail. What do you think of London On Da Track confirming that Barter 16 has been turned in? Let us know in the comment section below.

