Lil Uzi Vert Reveals “Barter 16” Cover Art

Lil Uzi Vert has been hard at work ever since releasing their latest project, The Pink Tape. In fact, it seems like their next album is going to be some sort of Young Thug tribute. The album name is going to be Barter 16, which is, of course, a play on Thug’s iconic mixtape, Barter 6. Overall, fans are very intrigued about this new body of work. Although we don’t know much else besides the title, it seems like the album could be released as soon as next Friday. This would be huge as Barter 16 could very well be the biggest album of the year.

Yesterday, a lot of people were thinking about Young Thug. This is because it was his birthday. The influential rapper turned 32 years old, and although he is locked up, we hope he got to see what people were saying about him. There was nothing but tributes for Thug on social media. In fact, even Gunna wished him a happy birthday, which led to plenty of amusing reactions. As for Lil Uzi Vert, well, they wished Thugger a happy birthday by posting the cover art for Barter 16.

Lil Uzi Vert Channels Young Thug

As you can see up above, the cover art for the album is a 100 percent accurate recreation of the Barter 6 cover art. Uzi is even naked on the cover, which is exactly how Thug shot his cover back in the day. It was definitely a bit of a risk, but fans appreciate the realism. Moreover, Uzi revealed that the album will be dropping soon. An official date was not revealed, but fans should anticipate some sort of announcement very soon. After all, we do have the cover art.

