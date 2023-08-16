Metro Boomin Wishes Young Thug Happy Birthday With New Footage Of The Rapper

Metro Boomin wished Young Thug a happy birthday on Instagram, Wednesday, as the rapper turned 32 years old. In doing so, he shared new footage of Thug as well as several photos of the two of them.

“Happy birthday my brudda @thuggerthugger1 the world was a way better place when you were out here,” Metro captioned the post. “God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers and we know this too shall pass. We came so far and we still in the beginning. Love you 4 life [peace sign & heart emoji] #MetroThuggin4L.”

Read More: Metro Boomin Shares Pic With Young Thug Ahead Of New Music

Metro Boomin In Concert

Metro Boomin at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on August 8, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Thug is currently spending his 32nd birthday behind bars as he awaits trial in the massive 56-count Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) indictment from last year. The court is having difficulting narrowing down jurors, as the case is expected to take many months to complete. Metro has stayed in contact with Thug throughout his imprisonment. Back in January, he told DJ Drama that Thug has been trying to stay positive during the process. “I be talking to him, he’s blessed man,” Metro said at the time. “Anybody know Slime know he got a heart of gold but he got the heart of a warrior at the same time so like, he got his head up. And I pray for him every single day, even since everything first happened, I pray for him every single day.”

Metro Boomin Shares Pics With Young Thug

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Metro 3 Times 💔 (@metroboomin)

He continued: “The day he got locked up he was supposed to be in the superhero video. He had a whole scene set up where he was gonna say the tag and do some other shit. I remember talking to him on the FaceTime, he was like, ‘yeah I’m finna pull up.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Thug’s legal case on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Young Thug’s “BUSINESS IS BUSINESS,” Metro Boomin Version, Is Here