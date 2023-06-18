Metro Boomin shared a picture of himself in the studio with Young Thug on Twitter, Friday, ahead of the release of their collaborative effort, “Business Is Business.” He captioned the photo with a series of handshaking and suitcase emojis as the two appear to be all smiles.

Metro Boomin and Young Thug first announced the new music by uploading a QR code with the caption, “Business Is Business.” The code redirected users to a website with a countdown set for June 22 at midnight ET.

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 14: (EDITOR NOTE: A lens filter was used in this image.)Metro Boomin performs during Future & Friends “One Big Party Tour” at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The release comes as Young Thug currently remains in jail as the YSL RICO trial continues. Metro provided an update on Thug while speaking with DJ Drama back in January. “I be talking to him, he’s blessed man,” Metro said at the time. “Anybody know Slime know he got a heart of gold but he got the heart of a warrior at the same time so like, he got his head up. And I pray for him every single day, even since everything first happened, I pray for him every single day.”

He continued: “The day he got locked up he was supposed to be in the superhero video. He had a whole scene set up where he was gonna say the tag and do some other shit. I remember talking to him on the FaceTime, he was like, ‘yeah I’m finna pull up.”

While he’s got an effort with Young Thug on the way, Metro previously said that his upcoming collaborative project with Future would be his next release. He most recently handled the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. “Business is Business” will also arrive after Thug’s former associate, Gunna, dropped his new album, A Gift & A Curse, on Friday.

