For those unfamiliar, DJ Drama is a DJ / producer born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Drama made a name for himself as the official DJ for T.I of Grand Hustle Records. He is best known for his mixtapes, which include the Gangsta Grillz series and Lil Wayne's Dedication series. Some of his most popular songs are "Taking Pictures", "Oh My" featuring Fabolous, Wiz Khalifa and Roscoe Dash, "We In This Bitch" and "My Moment". His first album Gangsta Grillz: The Album debuted in 2007, and featured Young Jeezy, Rick Ross, T.I, Willie the Kid, Outkast, Jim Jones, Young Buck, and Nelly. His second album, Gangsta Grillz: The Album (Vol. 2), debuted in 2009 and featured even more hip-hop heavyweight including; Snoop Dogg, Akon and Gucci Mane.

Drama is currently serving as an A&R for Atlantic Records, and is working on a new album titled Quality Street Music 2. Stay tuned for updates, and hit up dramalikethedj.com for more information.