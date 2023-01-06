DJ Drama and French Montana have teamed up again for the debut of Coke Boys 6, a collaborative Gansta Grillz mixtape that features hot and rising rappers EST Gee, Benny The Butcher, Kodak Black, and BIG30.

Jeremih, NAV, Rob49, King Combs, Max B, and other members of Coke Boy Records are also listed on the 20-song tracklist. Debuting on Friday at midnight, the awaited album was first meant to release last month but was later pushed back.

Running for just under an hour, it contains songs “RZA,” “Igloo,” “New Punani,” “The Oath,” and “Die In The Streets.”

Coke Boys 6 marks French’s first project since last year’s Montega. Collaborating with producer Harry Fraud, the Moroccan-born rapper featured Jadakiss, Babyface Ray, Rick Ross, Quavo, and more.

After exploding onto the hip-hop scene with 2013’s “Ain’t Worried About Nothin” and 2014’s “Pop That,” French Montana has continued to churn out hits throughout his career. 

Providing the notable chorus for Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s “All The Way Up,” the 38-year-old earned two Grammy nominations for the song. He also received a Best Rap Song nomination for Kanye West’s “All Day,” which he co-produced alongside the Chicago rapper.

Sitting down with GQ last year, French Montana opened up about the legacy he wants to leave behind. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) French Montana speaks onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“I want to accomplish everything off my bucket list. And I’m not talking about like Grammys, because we can’t control that,” he said, adding, “You can’t control people like you can control the streets. Because, number one, I always wanted to make albums full of all the best music that I love from back in the day.”

Similar to his collaborator Ye, French Montana has often been known to use a variety of samples and genres in his music. 

Give Coke Boys 6 a listen by streaming it below. Then hop in the comments to tell us your favorite songs on the all-star project.

Tracklist:

  1. Intro
  2. The Oath
  3. Chit Chat
  4. Yes I Do
  5. Project Baby (Remix)
  6. Max B Skit
  7. Not So Bad
  8. Igloo
  9. Slidin
  10. Choose You
  11. RZA
  12. Die In The Streets
  13. Free Smoke
  14. Fenty
  15. Lemonade
  16. Going Yeezy
  17. New Punani
  18. Addicted To You
  19. Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (Remix)
  20. Finesse

