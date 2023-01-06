French Montana is back in action with the latest installment in the Coke Boys series.

The rapper came through with the latest project, boasting an array of features from Tory Lanez to Benny The Butcher and EST Gee. However, it’s his new collaboration alongside A$AP Rocky that has everyone talking.

The “Brotha Man” collaborators reunite alongside Smooky Margielaa for their new record, “Chit Chat.” Rocky helps ease the track in with a brief verse at the top of the record before Smooky Margielaa and French Montana delve into auto-tuned melodies over the flute-laden production.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 15: French Montana, A$AP Rocky and Lil Pump pose backstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Though Rocky’s appearance in brief, it’s a strong sign that he’s preparing to drop off his next album. In December, the rapper revealed that the album was practically complete during an Amazon Music Live concert series. Though he didn’t provide much information, he slid through with two features including a stand-out performance alongside the late Takeoff on Metro Boomin’s “Feel The Fiyaaaah.” On the same day, he dished out his latest single, “Shittin Me” for the Need For Speed soundtrack.

French Montana’s latest project comes months after he teamed up with Harry Fraud for Montega. However, Coke Boys 6 looks to highlight the new and revamped Coke Boys roster. The project includes a slew of appearances from Chinx, Cheeze, Max B, Vory, Rob49, and more.

This morning, French Montana’s video shoot in Miami Gardens was the target of a shooting that injured 10 people. Rob49 was among those who were hit during the shooting, though there hasn’t been any updates on his status yet.

Check out “Chit Chat” below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Came from duckin’ felonies and misdemeanors

Ain’t wanna see us cappin’, down in big arenas

I’m big G.R.A.P.E., but I got an old demeanor

Don’t run up, ’cause you know I keep my nina