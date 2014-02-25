Continuing Queen’s legacy of breeding hip-hop artists is Chinx Drugz. The name may sound odd, but the member of French Montana’s Coke Boys group has been a consistent name in the rap game for the last few years. He dropped his first mixtape in 2009 and has since released ten other tapes as well as his 2013 EP “I’ll Take It From Here”.

Chinx has collaborated with several notable artists and producers including Harry Fraud (a whole mixtape), French Montana, Juicy J, Ace Hood, Akon, Mac Miller, Rick Ross, Wale, Action Bronson, Diddy, Lex Luger, Chevy Woods, Yo Gotti, DJ Khaled, Roscoe Dash, and many others. Chinx recently was featured on the “Coke Boys 4” mixtape that was released on the first day in 2014.

In early February he dropped a music video for his track called “Feelings”. He has not announced plans for an upcoming project, but expect something - maybe a debut album – sometime soon from Chinx Drugz.