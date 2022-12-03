Tomorrow (December 4) would’ve been Chinx’s 39th birthday. Unfortunately, the Coke Boys rapper didn’t live to see it but thankfully, his music lives on. In celebration of the special day, his estate accordingly shared Chinx Drugz 6 on Friday (December 2).

The 12-song tracklist is markedly loaded with features. Firstly we hear from Zack on the second title, “Rollin In The Dope.” He appears once again later, alongside French Montana on number 11, “Don’t Wanna Talk.”

Additionally, Benny the Butcher and JFK Waxx assisted with “Check This Out” and Offset came through with some bars on “Lonely.” Others who appear on CR6 include Bynoe, Cau2h$, Meet Sims, Red Cafe, and finally, Sizzla.

Additionally, there are a handful of solo titles on the tracklist. “Straight Out The Gate,” “Jackpot,” “If I Was You,” and “Wide Open” all find Chinx’s lyrical abilities and overall presence on full display.

A press release notes that the New York native approached CR6 “with the same intensity and passion” he became known for throughout his career.

Less than a month ago, French teased that he’s got another Coke Boys mixtape on the way, which will also include previously unreleased music from Chinx.

“It’s lonely at the top if you don’t bring your folks with [you],” the “Unforgettable” hitmaker wrote on Instagram in November. At the same time, he revealed that the project is expected to drop this coming Friday (December 9).

Stream Chinx Drugs 6 on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know which artist had your favourite feature in the comments.

CR6 Tracklist: