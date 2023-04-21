french montana
- MusicBusta Rhymes Seen In Club Altercation At French Montana's Album PartyBusta was spotted in a physical scuffle with rapper Nizzle Man at the event, and there are no details on what prompted this.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesFrench Montana Leaves Off Loaded "Mac & Cheese 5"French brings back the longstanding mixtape series after a nine-year hiatus. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFrench Montana Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperThe journey of French Montana: an exploration of his rise in music, business ventures, and philanthropy, revealing a massive net worth.By Jake Skudder
- MusicFrench Montana Unveils "Mac & Cheese 5" Cover ArtThe Moroccan-American rapper's new artwork for this project, dropping January 5, harkens back to his country's flag.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsFrench Montana Gears Up For "Mac & Cheese 5" With "Okay" Featuring Lil BabyBoth are bringing good energy to this one. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFrench Montana's "Mac & Cheese 5" Gets Official Release DateThe "Mac & Cheese" series began almost a decade and a half ago, and in early 2024, the Moroccan-American MC is continuing it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWhat Is French Montana's Best-Selling Album?Explore the impact of French Montana's album that blends diverse styles and left a lasting mark in hip-hop. By Axl Banks
- SongsLola Brooke Links With French Montana For High-Energy New Song "Pit Stop"Lola Brooke is not letting up on the momentum.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicFat Joe Sued Over Writing Credit On "All The Way Up"Fat Joe is headed to court to fight a songwriting lawsuit.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake And French Montana Reunite During Houston Tour StopThe Splash Brothers were back together in Houston.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFrench Montana Sued For Copyright, Songwriter Claims He Didn't Clear SampleThe rapper's 2022 song "Blue Chills" is accused of unrightfully sampling another track after never following through with a deal to do so.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFrench Montana Goes To Bodega Riding A HorseThe New York rapper had everyone in the aisles staring in awe.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsFrench Montana Drops Sunny Banger "Good Summer"French Montana drops a fun track for summer. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicAkon Tells N.O.R.E. Why He Gave French Montana A Fake WatchIt wasn't on purpose.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureFrench Montana Posts Up With Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony & Naomi CampbellThe rapper had a star-studded night.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFrench Montana Is Selling His $23 Million Hidden Hills MansionFrench Montana is cashing in on his investment for millions of dollars.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureYoung Thug, Juelz Santana, French Montana, And Other Rappers Referenced In YNW Melly Murder TrialMelly was back in court today, along with undercover Detective Danny Polo.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFrench Montana Debates With His Kids Over Ice Spice Versus LattoFrench was the peacemaker in this argument, albeit a very light-hearted one.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFirst Trailer For French Montana Documentary ReleasedThe first look at French Montana's highly-anticipated biographical documentary is here.By Ben Mock
- Original ContentMurda Beatz Hits: His Hottest ProductionsMurda Beatz is one of the best young producers in Hip Hop today. What's his hottest production?By Brandon Simmons
- MusicFrench Montana Shouts Out Drake For Documentary HelpFrench Montana revealed more details about his upcoming documentaryBy Ben Mock
- Original ContentFrench Montana On "The Message With Ebro Darden": 5 TakeawaysDon't miss what French Montana had to say about his Drake-produced doc, immigrating to NYC as a teen, chasing (and reaching!) the American dream, and celebrating Arab Heritage Month.By Erika Marie