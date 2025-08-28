French Montana Reportedly Engaged To Dubai Princess

French Montana has kept things pretty low-key for the past few months, dismissing his rap beef rumors and just enjoying life. However, amid this chill era, TMZ Hip Hop reports that he just underwent a huge life change, as his representative reportedly told the publication that he tied the knot with Sheikha Mahra, the Princess of Dubai.

According to this report, they are still figuring out the finer details of the wedding, such as the date and other logistical considerations. They also reportedly had a couple of months to celebrate, as their engagement reportedly took place at Paris Fashion Week this past June after he walked on a runway.

For those unaware, French Montana and Shiekha Mahra sparked dating rumors last year thanks to some luxurious outings and social media activity. Congratulations to the happy couple on this next step of their journey, a massive one for any relationship – royal or otherwise – to take.

We will see if either individual takes to social media soon to address any of this. They probably have some huge celebrations to make plans for, and a lot of extravagance and opulence to set up.

French Montana Engaged

As for other details surrounding this reported engagement, such as the story behind it and what actually happened, we don't know as of writing this article. We will have to wait for them to share the happy moment or recall it online, but we're not rushing anyone. After all, they can be as private or open as they want.

Elsewhere, though, French Montana's catching flack from his collaborators. Concerning his hit "All The Way Up," Fat Joe recently claimed that French is always trying to take credit for that track.

"He be talking about, 'It's that golden voice...'" Joey Crack remarked on his podcast with Jadakiss. "He just take too much credit for it... There's a lot of n***as signed to delusional records. I'm being honest with you. There's a lot of artists signed to delusional records."