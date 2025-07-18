Fat Joe Calls French Montana "Delusional" For Taking Credit For Their Hit Song, "All The Way Up"

Fat Joe and Remy Ma teamed up with French Montana for the single, "All The Way Up," from their album, "Plata O Plomo," in 2016.

Fat Joe labeled French Montana "delusional" while discussing their hit collaboration, "All The Way Up," on a recent episode of the Joe & Jada podcast. Montana is credited as a featured artist on the song by Joe and Remy Ma. The track earned nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at the 59th Grammy Awards.

"You know your man French Montana, that n***a delusional man," Joe said on the podcast. "We did 'All The Way Up' with French Montana, he be talking about it's that golden voice... He just take too much credit for it... There's a lot of n****s signed to delusional records. I'm being honest with you. There's a lot of artists signed to delusional records."

It's far from the first time that Fat Joe has made headlines for his comments on the Joe & Jada podcast. Earlier this month, he sparked uproar on social media for claiming to have been affiliated with The Five Percent Nation.  “I come from a projects called Godsville. Right? So also, it was like the Mecca of the Five Percenters. I was the God Crack Kim Great God Allah. I’m telling you what it is, right. You gotta think…” he said on the show. The claim caused Jadakiss to burst into laughter and disbelief.

Fat Joe Lawsuit Allegations

In other news, Joe is currently wrapped up in legal trouble as his former hype man, Terrance Dixon, filed a $20 million lawsuit against him in New York, last month. He accused Joe of alleged “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion.”

Joe shot down the claims with a firm statement on Instagram. "If you get fired for doing something wrong, just take the L and live with it. But instead, they plot on your downfall as they watch you move on with your life," Joe wrote in part. "They decide to go after one of the things you value the most - your reputation. They figure they can make up the most insane stories and, if they threaten you with a lawsuit, then you'll pay and they'll feel like they finally won. Problem with your theory, I've never let anyone on the streets extort me, so how would I ever let a crooked attorney and a coward ex-hype man extort me?? I'm from the Bronx!"

