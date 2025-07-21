Fat Joe's SeaWorld Performance Leaves Fans Wholly Uninterested

NBA: All Star-Saturday Night
February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; American rapper Fat Joe during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Fat Joe is one of several hip-hop artists who are scheduled to perform during SeaWorld's Summer Spectacular Concert Series.

Fat Joe was the latest artist to perform at SeaWorld in San Diego for the theme park's Summer Spectacular Concert Series. Various clips of the show have been circulating on social media as fans in attendance don't appear to be very lively.

When The Art of Dialogue shared one video with the caption, "Fat Joe never coming back to SeaWorld," fans on X (formerly Twitter) replied with plenty of jokes. "I feel like this is worse than them washed up comedians on cruises," one user joked. Another remarked: "'Ass up face down' at a children friendly event is wild." One more wrote: "To be fair - fat joe seemed equally uninterested."

Joe isn't the only rapper that SeaWorld will be welcoming to perform for the Summer Spectacular Concert Series. Later this month, Waka Flocka Flame will be headlining his own show while Trina will be taking over the stage in August.

Fat Joe Lawsuit Allegations

The performance at SeaWorld comes as Joe has been dealing with a legal battle with his former hype man, Terrance Dixon. Dixon filed a $20 million lawsuit against him in New York, last month. In doing so, he accused the legendary rapper of alleged “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion.”

Joe shot down the allegations in a fiery statement on Instagram shortly afterward. "If you get fired for doing something wrong, just take the L and live with it. But instead, they plot on your downfall as they watch you move on with your life," Joe wrote in part. "They decide to go after one of the things you value the most - your reputation. They figure they can make up the most insane stories and, if they threaten you with a lawsuit, then you'll pay and they'll feel like they finally won. Problem with your theory, I've never let anyone on the streets extort me, so how would I ever let a crooked attorney and a coward ex-hype man extort me?? I'm from the Bronx!"

