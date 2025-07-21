Fat Joe's SeaWorld Performance Leaves Fans Wholly Uninterested

Fat Joe was the latest artist to perform at SeaWorld in San Diego for the theme park's Summer Spectacular Concert Series. Various clips of the show have been circulating on social media as fans in attendance don't appear to be very lively.

When The Art of Dialogue shared one video with the caption, "Fat Joe never coming back to SeaWorld," fans on X (formerly Twitter) replied with plenty of jokes. "I feel like this is worse than them washed up comedians on cruises," one user joked. Another remarked: "'Ass up face down' at a children friendly event is wild." One more wrote: "To be fair - fat joe seemed equally uninterested."

Joe isn't the only rapper that SeaWorld will be welcoming to perform for the Summer Spectacular Concert Series. Later this month, Waka Flocka Flame will be headlining his own show while Trina will be taking over the stage in August.

Fat Joe Lawsuit Allegations

The performance at SeaWorld comes as Joe has been dealing with a legal battle with his former hype man, Terrance Dixon. Dixon filed a $20 million lawsuit against him in New York, last month. In doing so, he accused the legendary rapper of alleged “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion.”