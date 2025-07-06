Fat Joe Reflects On His Road To Friendship With 50 Cent On Mogul’s 50th Birthday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Rapper 50 Cent and Fat Joe are seen at the game between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 21, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
50 Cent and Fat Joe buried their rivalry years ago. They have been frequently seen courtside at New York Knicks games.

Fat Joe marked 50 Cent’s 50th birthday with an Instagram post that highlighted the evolution of one of hip-hop’s most notorious rivalries. 

The Bronx rapper, once locked in a bitter feud with 50 Cent, used the milestone to celebrate forgiveness and friendship. The message resonated across social media, striking a chord with fans familiar with their tumultuous history.

His caption read, “Curtis Jackson aka I went to war with him. It’s funny how a so-called enemy can become an incredible friend. God bless you my brother 50 more hbd king @50cent.” 

Their feud, which began in the early 2000s, became a defining conflict in hip-hop. The tension between G-Unit and Terror Squad fueled diss tracks, onstage jabs, and public confrontations. 

The hostility peaked during the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards, when both artists traded insults on live television. For years, their rivalry seemed irreparable.

Yet, with time, both men set aside their differences. Fat Joe’s birthday tribute acknowledged that journey without revisiting the bitterness. 

His words framed their past as part of a larger narrative of growth and reconciliation. Referring to 50 Cent as an “incredible friend” rather than an enemy, Joe underscored the value of maturity and unity.

Fat Joe Wishes 50 Cent Happy Birthday

Fans responded with praise, viewing the post as a reminder that even the deepest divides can be bridged. Many celebrated the example Joe set by publicly honoring a former adversary. His message served as a reflection of hip-hop’s potential for healing, where long-standing grudges can transform into mutual respect.

Joe’s post not only offered birthday wishes but also underscored the power of second chances. It signaled a shared legacy shaped not by conflict, but by the ability to rise above it. As 50 Cent enters a new chapter in his life, Joe’s words stand as a testament to friendship and growth. 

The gesture illustrated how both men have matured, and how the hip-hop community continues to evolve beyond rivalries toward solidarity.

