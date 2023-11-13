50 Cent & Fat Joe’s Beef Caused Issues Within The Knicks, Tim Thomas Recalls

Tim Thomas says that his support for G-Unit caused a rift between himself and his fellow Knicks teammate Stephon Marbury during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Speaking on the WKND WRK podcast, he explained Marbury was a big Fat Joe fan during his beef with 50 Cent.

“Me and Steph grew up together, we went to Five Star Basketball camp. I knew his brothers, his mom, his pops. We actually played for Fat Joe with Terror Squad at the Rucker,” he explained. “It was really no issues between us at all until 50 and Fat Joe got into it. That’s when me and Steph kinda separated. We was actually teammates at this particular time. It was a lot of different things that transpired between those three years of them beefing. I remember Fat Joe being courtside and Steph showing him love. And I’m looking at them like, ‘Damn, I can’t go over there and say what’s up to him?'”

Stephon Marbury & Tim Thomas On The Knicks

UNITED STATES - MARCH 02: Basketball: New York Knicks Stephon Marbury (3) and Tim Thomas (5) during game vs Philadelphia 76ers, New York, NY 3/2/2004 (Photo by Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (SetNumber: X70263 TK1)

50 Cent and Fat Joe's beef grew year after year in the early 2000s and culminated in their two crews nearly getting in a brawl at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards. The G-Unit mogul recently admitted that he regretted feuding with Fat Joe during an interview with Rolling Stone. “Fat Joe, his issues, I would see him a little uncomfortable with the success I was having, and I interpreted as, ‘He doesn’t like me,’ when he’s really the kind of guy you want to be friends with because he’s loyal to a default,” he said, earlier this year. “He’s so loyal for one record that [Murder Inc.] did with him that we became enemies.” Check out Tim Thomas' comments on how the feud led to a rift in the Knicks below.

Tim Thomas Recalls 50 Cent & Fat Joe's Feud

Tim Thomas ended up playing 95 games for the Knicks before departing for the Chicago Bulls in 2005. Marbury continued in New York for several years until his relationship with the organization soured in 2009.

[Via]