Fat Joe Believes 50 Cent’s “Get Rich Or Die Tryin'” Is One Of The Best Albums Ever

Fat Joe used to have beef with 50 Cent. However, these days, the two are on good terms. In fact, Joe is on good terms with a lot of people. He has proven to be a very positive force in the hip-hop world. Overall, he shows love whenever he can, and it is really great to see. For instance, he was on the BET segment Diggin' In The Crates, where he revealed his love for Get Rich Or Die Tryin'. Despite having beef with Fif at the time, he can now appreciate what a masterpiece the project is.

“One of the greatest albums of all time,” Fat Joe explained. “And it’s crazy ’cause I had beef with him and I wouldn’t allow myself to hear it, wouldn’t let DJs play it. But I knew that it was G-Unit. Recently J. Cole came out at his concert and said it was the greatest album of all time. Nas came out and said, ‘Yo this changed the game.’ And it’s a fact.”

Fat Joe Praises 50 Cent

Fat Joe went on to credit 50 Cent for all of the various facets to the record. Needless to say, you can see his reverance for the artist. “His flows, his melodies, his beats, the energy Hip Hop music had never felt," Joe noted. "That energy that he was coming with, it was like yo, this is that — you got that dangerous thing to it. He teamed up with Mr. Professional, Dr. Dre and Eminem. See, 50 Cent woulda still been amazing but he’d have came with those New York beats that was really really good, but once again, Dr. Dre makes everything iPic. He makes everything crystal clear. He just gives you that professionalism like you on a podium or something.”

