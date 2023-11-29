The Game Once Tried To Use An NBA Star To Jump 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg Credited With Preventing Violence

Former NBA journeyman Tim Thomas recently recalled the time that The Game tried to us him to jump 50 Cent. “We were at Justin’s eating and Game comes in and said, ‘Yo, I need to talk to you.’ I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ At that time, I don’t really know the ins and outs of 50’s business. He’s like, ‘Yo, you talk to Five?’ I’m like, ‘Nah, I haven’t talked to him in a minute.’ At this particular moment, the guys were out of the country. Snoop was in town, he coming to the party and we were playing the Lakers. There was just so much going on. I just wanted to have a good game, which I did — I think I had like 35 that night. Then I just wanted to get to the party and enjoy myself," Thomas said on the Weekend Work podcast.

However, according to Thomas, things escalated from there. “But there was so much tension going on because at that moment, Game was following me around the city to see if I was gonna link up with Fif […] It was so much tension because everybody wanted to make a move. They didn’t know if they should make a move or whatever, and I was like, ‘Yo, it can’t go down, right?' What eased all the tension was when Snoop came. When Snoop came, that kinda deaded everything. When the O.G. came in, I knew then and there, ‘Alright, things gonna be aight. Everybody gonna get to where they need to get to,'" he continued.

Thomas Reflects On Ripple Effect Of 50 Cent-Fat Joe Beef

Furthermore, Thomas also outlined how another of Fif's beef, his long-standing feud with Fat Joe, affected his relationship with Knicks teammate Stephon Marbury. “Me and Steph grew up together, we went to Five Star Basketball camp. I knew his brothers, his mom, his pops. We actually played for Fat Joe with Terror Squad at the Rucker. It was really no issues between us at all until 50 and Fat Joe got into it," Thomas explained. Thomas spent three total seasons across two stints with the Knicks.

“That’s when me and Steph kinda separated. We was actually teammates at this particular time. It was a lot of different things that transpired between those three years of them beefing. I remember Fat Joe being courtside and Steph showing him love. And I’m looking at them like, ‘Damn, I can’t go over there and say what’s up to him?’," Thomas recalled.

