50 Cent Claims To Still “Run New York,” Celebrates 50 Cent Day

50 Cent recently took to Instagram, claiming to “still run New York.” The artist took the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn two nights in a row this week. Fans were thrilled with his performances, which featured various special guests. He brought out Young M.A. to perform her 2017 Herstory track, “Ooouuu.” She wasn’t the only fellow artist to join him onstage, however. Fif also brought out Fat Joe, and fans went wild. The duo famously feuded for years, only squashing the beef in 2012 following the death of Chris Lighty.

Though 50 Cent’s declaration certainly prompted a bit of pushback in his comments section, most users are in agreement. The Queens-born rapper-turned-businessman managed to remind people who the real boss of the city is. “He the king of New York,” one Instagram user comments on his post. He’s currently making his way around the U.S. and Canada on the North American leg of his “Final Lap” tour. At the end of September, he’ll begin the international leg of the tour, leading with a performance in the Netherlands.

Hartford, CT Declares August 11 “50 Cent Day”

Though some users continue to debate as to whether or not 50 Cent truly runs New York, the state of Connecticut appears to be in agreement. Hartford recently declared August 11 “50 Cent Day” in honor of the icon, who moved to the state in 2003. It’s clear that the icon is grateful for the acknowledgment from the state he now calls home, praising Connecticut for it’s “energy.”

“Today was officially Curtis 50 Cent Jackson day in Hartford CT. The energy was so good, it made me remember why I moved to CT,” Fif wrote on Instagram. He cheerfully posed beside the state’s governor, Ned Lamont, who provided him with an official statement of the honorary day. August 11, 2023 is also known to be the 50th anniversary of hip hop. 50 Cent brought his “Final Lap” tour to Hartford that day, taking the XFINITY Theatre by storm.

