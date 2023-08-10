Bobby Shmurda Goes Crazy At 50 Cent Concert

Bobby Shmurda and 50 Cent surprisingly have a close friendship than most people might realize. When Bobby was in prison for over six years for conspiracy to murder, weapons possession, and reckless endangerment, he credited 50 Cent as one that was actually looking to help bail him out. Hip Hop N’ More reported this back in 2017, during an interview with Bobby saying, “The only one who really contacted us was 50. Everyone else is just talk. They do it for the people. The only one that is real is 50.”

Furthermore, in an interview with us (HNHH) Shmurda revealed that he and 50 were in talks about landing him a role on one of his TV shows and it was all positive for Bobby. “Me and 50 were on a two-hour call like two weeks ago,” Bobby said. “Some talent agents I was talking to, they help 50 with Power and STARZ and all that other s**t. So you know he wants me to act, and they want me to act, so we just talking about a couple of shit right now.”

Bobby Supports 50: Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

With all that being said, it was no surprise to see the Brooklyn native pop out to support his big brother, 50 Cent. 2cool2bl0g posted a clip to their Instagram account recently and Shmurda is rapping bar for bar during 50’s performance. It was part of a two-day stop at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Fif has always been one of Bobby’s idols so it was a cool moment to see surface on the internet.

