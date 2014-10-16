Bobby Shmurda is an American rapper from Brooklyn, NY, who broke into mainstream success following his "Hot Nigga" video, which was actually a freestyle over Lloyd Banks' "Jackpot" beat (produced by Jahlil Beats). The video ended up going viral, as well as a dance he did in the visual, coined the Shmoney Dance. The Shmoney Dance soon took over Vine, and celebrities even began taking part in the trend- Beyonce did it live on stage during her "On The Run" tour with Jay Z, while Rihanna was also seen busting the Shmoney Dance. Drake give Shmurda a co-sign when he took to Instagram to doll out a "Hood Grammy" to the NY rapper. Shmurda quickly inked a major label deal with Epic Records.

Shmurda is currently prepping his EP Shmurda She Wrote.