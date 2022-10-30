Ever since he got out of prison in February of last year, Bobby Shmurda has been making up for lost time. In August, the Brooklyn rapper dropped BodBoy, an EP which was his first collection of music since his release. The project included Rowdy Rebel and Fat Tony and received a warm welcome from fans anxiously awaiting new tracks from Shmurda.

Now, Shmurda has given fans even more to work with. On Friday (10/28), the 28-year-old rapper dropped SHMURDAGOTCASH, a collaboration with Queens artist lougotcash. The team up proves itself to be productive; the two have an abundance of chemistry, especially on bangers like “GC TO THE SHMURDA” and “SUTPHIN TO THE 9.” The EP, which comes in at fourteen songs, is all gas no breaks, as the booming beats provide the perfect canvas for Shmurda and lou.

After the release of BodBoy, Bobby took to Instagram to make a defiant statement about his sound. “Don’t ever try to put me in a category or in a box you gonna hurt your head… I do what Yall haters cant,” he wrote. “I don’t do drill, I won’t ever be A minion […] and they can’t clone me really one of a kind.”

SHMURDAGOTCASH sees the rapper sticking to this philosophy, maintaining his singular sound that he carved out back in 2014 with his breakout hit “Hot N***a.” lougotcash follows suit. The rapper has claimed that he’s influenced by icons like Future, Drake, and 50 Cent, and these touchstones are all evident on the EP. 50 Cent himself clearly holds lou in high regard, as the hip hop legend said he believed “the young bull is ready” after lou dropped “Pipe Down,” which featured Biz Gotti.

Check out the project below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Tracklist