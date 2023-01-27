Bobby Shmurda’s standing on business with his latest release, “Rats.”

Shmurda unveiled a brand new single today that takes aim at the snitches in the world. His new song takes aim at those who’ve failed to stay loyal and abide by the code while also showcasing another side of Bobby. The rapper stretches his vocals out throughout the record to emphasize the pain in his voice, which is rather refreshing in comparison to his previous efforts recently.

Bobby shared a snippet of the single a few weeks ago, which led many to believe that he was taking aim at Gunna. Since the ATL rapper copped an Alford Plea in his case, while confirming that YSL is a gang, he’s faced an immense amount of backlash. The timeliness of the record indicates that he’s dissing Gunna, though Bobby never confirmed the news. However, the opening bars undoubtedly reflected a similar situation to Gunna’s.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: Bobby Shmurda attends Nebula on November 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“Heard snitchin’ all on your friends/ Took a plea deal, left the streets real/ but left your dawg in that pen,” he raps.

Bobby Shmurda’s continued to unveil new music over the last few months. Though it took a minute for his comeback track, he released the BodBoy EP summer of 2022 and also indicated that his long-awaited debut album would drop independently. So far, he hasn’t updated fans on the debut project but he teamed up with LouGotCash in October for their joint project, SHMURDAGOTCASH.

Check out Bobby Shmurda’s new song “Rats” below.

Quotable Lyrics

That pain don’t ever end

What they played back in that courtroom

Keep playing back in his head, n***a

What all y’all n***as said

What all y’all n***as did