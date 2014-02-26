snitches
- MusicLil Baby Throws Up YSL Sign While Rapping About Snitches: WatchLil Baby's clearly not a fan of snitches.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Nudy Celebrates Beating His Case Despite "Snitches""I done beat them folks to sleep," Young Nudy announced.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNicki Minaj Insinuates Cardi B Called The Cops On Kenneth Petty Because She FloppedNicki Minaj claims she has "snitches in high places."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Durk Reveals The Surprisingly Emotional Reason He Hates SnitchesMost rappers hate rats, but Durkio's reason might be a different than what you expect. By Noah Grant
- MusicBobby Shmurda Drops Anti-Snitch Freestyle, Wants Young Thug FreedShmurda doesn't name names, but once again, people think he's throwing shade Gunna's way.By Erika Marie
- SongsBobby Shmurda Denounces Snitches On “Rats”Bobby Shmurda takes aim at the "Rats" on his new single. By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine Responds To Bobby Shmurda's Comments About SnitchesBobby Shmurda recently had some interesting comments about snitches in the rap game.By Alexander Cole
- MusicIcewear Vezzo Explains Why "Every Code Of The Streets" Has Been Broken In RapThe rapper spoke about people linking with clout chasers, snitches becoming successful, and LGBTQ artists.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJ. Prince Says Feds Are Harassing Him Over Crimes He Didn't CommitJ. Prince says someone has been trying to buy drugs while using his name and working to incriminate him.By Cole Blake
- AnticsKodak Black Might Have A Snitch ProblemKodak Black hints that some of his opps have gone to the police to rat him out.By Alex Zidel
- RandomLil Uzi Vert Explains What Will Happen To The RatsLil Uzi Vert isn't fond of snitches.By Alexander Cole
- GramWaka Flocka Creates A Debate Surrounding Snitch CultureWaka Flocka took a minute to let it be known exactly how he feels about snitches, rats and anything that makes you go against your morals.By Keenan Higgins
- BeefLil Uzi Vert Goes At Akademiks: "Why Do [He] Post Everything"Lil Uzi Vert doesn't understand why DJ Akademiks is always posting about him.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsGucci Mane Launches #PaperworkChallenge With $5M RewardGucci Mane continues to rally against the snitches.By Aron A.
- BeefThe Game Pines For The Days When Snitches Still Got StitchesThe times, they are a-changin'. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Has Reportedly Upset Fellow Inmates Due To "Special Treatment"Tekashi 6ix9ine ruffles feathers wherever he goes in the clink.By Devin Ch
- MusicYoung Thug Trying To Find Out Who Might’ve Snitched To Georgia Police: ReportYoung Thug wants to make sure no one sold him out to the police. By Kevin Goddard
- BeefPolice Suspect Rivalry Involving Migos Caused Murder Of A FanMigos and 2G feud may have resulted in the death of a fan.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsSnitchesListen to Lupe Fiasco's newest single "Snitches" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.By Kevin Goddard