Lil Durk Explains Why He Hates "Rats" In Resurfaced Clip That Has Fans Divided

Durk's arrest had folks talking about this clip differently than they did before.

Last year, we covered Lil Durk appearing on DJ Akademiks' Off The Record podcast, where he spoke on why he has a hatred for snitches. It's one of many resurfaced clips these days that caused a stronger conversation for fans this time around thanks to the Chicago rapper's arrest for alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy. Many more insensitive jokes came around, whereas other fans labeled this as tragically prophetic or as a misguided critique. As you can see in the comments section under the Instagram post below, it was a pretty divisive discussion that became all the more relevant after this legal trouble began this week.

"I hate all rats," Lil Durk had expressed to DJ Akademiks. "If you ever told, if you ever tell, I hate you. Like, with a passion. That took away half of my – That made me who I am today. That took away half of my life. Motherf***er telling on my pops, and that's who I needed. So I was raised by a woman. I was raised by my momma, who taught me everything I know. So I really hate rats with real passions. Like, I hate you. Bad. I'm looking to the camera. I hate a f***ing rat."

For those unaware, alleged court documents reportedly indicated that there was an informant in Lil Durk's camp that provided information about this case. The alleged OTF member reportedly just got out of prison after a roughly 12-year stint, and allegedly wore a wire to relay info to federal authorities. However, this is still an early report that hasn't gotten much other confirmation, so take this with a grain of salt. Perhaps this isn't exactly what court documents suggest, but we'll have to wait and see.