Lil Durk Was Allegedly Snitched On By OTF Member Who Wore A Wire Before Florida Arrest

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Lil Durk attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Lil Durk could face life imprisonment or the death penalty if found guilty.

Yesterday, Lil Durk was arrested in Florida for alleged murder-for-hire. He's currently being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Fort Lauderdale later today. Reportedly, he could face the death penalty or life imprisonment if he's found guilty. Shortly before Durk's arrest, five alleged OTF affiliates were arrested and charged with alleged murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire conspiracy.

Their charges are in connection to the 2022 death of Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson. The fatal shooting was allegedly carried out in retaliation for King Von's death. Authorities believe Quando Rondo was the alleged target. Allegedly, the men were hired to kill Quando Rondo, and an unspecified member of OTF promised "lucrative music opportunities" to whoever would.

Lil Durk Gets Arrested In Florida For Alleged Murder-For-Hire

Now, according to The Neighborhood Talk, more details of what led to Lil Durk's arrest have been revealed. Court documents obtained by the outlet show that an OTF member allegedly wore a wire to provide federal agents with information. Reportedly, the individual just got out of prison after serving roughly 12 years.

In 2020, Timothy "Lul Tim" Leeks was arrested and hit with murder charges in connection with King Von's death. Last year, his charges were dropped under Georgia's "stand-your-ground" law, meaning that he was allegedly defending himself. There have been no other suspects named in King Von's death since. As for Lul Pab, he was shot and killed at an LA gas station in 2022. He was in a vehicle with Quando Rondo, who walked away unscathed. What do you think of Lil Durk getting arrested for alleged murder-for-hire in Florida last night? What about reports that he was allegedly snitched on by a member of OTF who wore a wire? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

...