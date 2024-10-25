Lil Durk Was Allegedly Snitched On By OTF Member Who Wore A Wire Before Florida Arrest

Lil Durk could face life imprisonment or the death penalty if found guilty.

Yesterday, Lil Durk was arrested in Florida for alleged murder-for-hire. He's currently being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Fort Lauderdale later today. Reportedly, he could face the death penalty or life imprisonment if he's found guilty. Shortly before Durk's arrest, five alleged OTF affiliates were arrested and charged with alleged murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire conspiracy.

Their charges are in connection to the 2022 death of Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson. The fatal shooting was allegedly carried out in retaliation for King Von's death. Authorities believe Quando Rondo was the alleged target. Allegedly, the men were hired to kill Quando Rondo, and an unspecified member of OTF promised "lucrative music opportunities" to whoever would.

Read More: Lil Durk Lights Up Twitter With Shocked Fan Reactions Following Arrest

Lil Durk Gets Arrested In Florida For Alleged Murder-For-Hire

Now, according to The Neighborhood Talk, more details of what led to Lil Durk's arrest have been revealed. Court documents obtained by the outlet show that an OTF member allegedly wore a wire to provide federal agents with information. Reportedly, the individual just got out of prison after serving roughly 12 years.