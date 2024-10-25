Lil Durk Charged With Murder-For-Hire After Florida Arrest

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 10: Rapper Lil Durk performs in concert during 2018 Clark-Atlanta University Homecoming Concert at Clark Atlanta University on October 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
He's being held in Broward County.

Lil Durk found himself in serious legal trouble on Friday morning. The rapper was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florida. Broward County Correctional Facility is holding Lil Durk, according to RapTV and DJ Akademiks. The Windy City rapper has experienced legal trouble in the past. The charges have never been more serious, however. Lil Durk has reportedly been charged with murder-for-hire. Broward County has released the rapper's mugshot.

Lil Durk's arrest came hours after a California indictment referenced him. The indictment named five men with ties to the group OTF. Lil Durk founded said group back in 2010. The indictment alleges that the men were hired to execute a hit on rapper Quando Rondo. These men were alleged to have used OTF-affiliated credit cards to book flights and rental cars to California. A death did occur on August 19, 2022, but it was not the alleged target. Instead, Quando Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab, was shot and killed. Rondo later stated that the death "hurt his heart."

U.S. Marshals Took Lil Durk Into Custody On Friday

Murder-for-hire involving a death and conspiracy to conduct murder-for-hire are the charges that have been handed to the five men. The indictment also alleged that a member of Lil Durk's OTF crew offered the men "lucrative music opportunities" if the alleged hit against Rondo was successful. The news came as a shock to the hip hop world. Durk's arrest coincided with a DJ Akademiks live stream. The hip hop personality became visibly upset on camera when he learned what happened. He lamented Durk's connection to such a tragic incident.

The timing of Lil Durk's arrest could not have been worse. The rapper was arrested on charges relating to a non-lethal shooting in February 2019. He was released on bail, alongside the late King Von, who was also taken into custody over the shooting. October marked the month in which the charges were finally dropped. It was the murder of Von, in fact, that feds believe led to the alleged hit attempt on Quando Rondo. Durk voiced his desire to stay out of prison in a since deleted tweet from 2022. "The goal is not to go to jail," he wrote. "So y’all will never see me do tuff sh*t on here to look street." He has tragically fallen short of this goal.

