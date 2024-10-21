Three Teens Shot While Heading To Lil Durk Concert In Robbery Gone Awry

Two are in critical condition, whereas one is stable.

Three males were the victims of a shooting near Lil Durk's concert that the "Opportunist" rapper held in Chicago's United Center on Sunday night (October 20), ABC7 reports. Thomas Kendall, the brother of one of the victims, explained the situation to the outlet. According to Kendall's account and to city police, a group of individuals on bikes approached his 18-year-old brother and his friends while Kendall's brother and company were on their way to the show. The alleged perpetrators tried to rob them, but the scuffle resulted in a shooting. Kendall's brother was critically injured after being shot in the chest, and a 19-year-old man is in the same condition after being shot in the ribs.

In addition, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand and a bullet grazed his abdomen, but he's reportedly in stable condition. According to reports, all three victims are in Stroger Hospital receiving surgical treatment at press time. As of writing this article, Lil Durk has not addressed this incident. This comes amid backlash for his reception of two keys to the city near the Chicago area.

Shooting Near Lil Durk Concert

Elsewhere, Lil Durk almost debuted his new album Deep Thoughts with this Chicago show, but he sadly delayed the album last week. While we don't have any word as to when it will come out, fans hope that he doesn't take much longer. Nevertheless, we send our best wishes to the victims of this shooting as they recover and receive medical treatment. There aren't many other available details about this incident, but the near future could hold some more revelations and insights. Even though the shooting reportedly occurred near the United Center, it seems like the altercation resulted in no further damage.