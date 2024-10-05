DJ Akademiks Plays New Lil Durk And Drake Song On Live Stream: Watch

Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 – 10/5/23
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Lil Durk performs at Amazon Music Live Concert Series on October 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music )
It sounds like a smash.

DJ Akademiks is on the short list of streamers who get to play exclusive music. He's on there with Adin Ross and Kai Cenat. This makes sense, given his connections to numerous high profile rappers. DJ Ak is someone who regularly claims to have messages from Drake to relay to the fans. This link seemed to be in full effect on Friday, October 4. DJ Akademiks played the full music video version of the upcoming Lil Durk and Drake "Discontinuing Wockhardt." He didn't even realize it hadn't been released until halfway through.

DJ Akademiks threw the song on and started vibing to it during his live stream. The stream window was partially in the way, but it appears as though the streamer threw up the unreleased music video for the song on stream as well. It's difficult to tell for sure, but it definitely looks like Lil Durk is rapping along to the lyrics. Ak then second-guesses whether the song is out or not. He stops the song, googles the drop date, and realizes he's playing "Discontinuing Wockhardt" early. The internet personality shrugs and puts the song back on. He gets especially excited when Drake's verse kicks in.

The Lil Durk Song Was Originally Teased By Adin Ross

Drake's inclusion on the song has actually been a point of contention in recent weeks. The song was first previewed by Adin Ross back in September. It turned heads because Drake alluded to quitting lean, and then people quickly forgot about the snippet. "Discontinuing Wockhardt" then appeared on the tracklist for Lil Durk's upcoming album, Love Songs 4 the Streets 3. All good, right? Well, not quite. Drake was the only artist seemingly not listed as a feature. The tracklist boasted appearances from the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Kai Cenat, but "Discontinuing Wockhardt" was listed as a solo song.

Rumors began to swirl that this was yet another instance of Drake running into clearance issues. The rapper previously had to take Playboi Carti off the song "No Face," and he allegedly removed Lil Boat from the final version "Supersoak." Some even theorized that the exclusion meant there were issues between Lil Durk and Drizzy. Fortunately, Lil Durk came out and claimed that the tracklist circulating online was fake. When taken into consideration with Akademiks previews, it seems like Drake will be making the final cut.

