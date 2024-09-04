Drake Raps About Quitting Lean In Snippet For New Lil Durk Collab

The 6 God is cleaning up his act.

Adin Ross has become Funkmaster Flex for Gen Z. It may churn the stomach of some fans to read that, but it's true. Ross (and fellow streamer Kai Cenat) have become the means through which rappers tease new music. Drake is the biggest rapper in the world, and he's leaked several songs to both Ross and Kai Cenat in the last year. The latest instance of this happened on September 4. Adin Ross played a snippet of an unreleased Drake and Lil Durk song called "Discontinuing Wockhardt." It sounds like a potential hit, but it has lyrics that may catch some fans off guard.

The snippet starts with Lil Durk rapping, but Drake steals the show in multiple ways. His melodic flow is so catchy when he gets on the track that Adin Ross even commented on it. More than the flow or melody though, "Discontinuing Wockhardt" will garner attention for Drake's bars. The rapper opens his verse by claiming that he's quitting lean. "Discontinuing Wockhardt," he sings. "But still do I pop now." Wockhardt is a Promethazine and codeine combination is used to relieve coughs. Well, it's supposed to be, at least. It's also used to make lean. Drake's (former?) friend Lil Yachty used the brand as the basis for his song "Wock" in 2022.

Drake Recently Caught Heat For Drinking Around His Son

The timing of the snippet is worth considering. Drake recently caught flack from fans for a video in which he appeared to be drinking lean around his son, Adonis. The video is shot from Drake's perspective, and sees him get in a car with what looks to be a cup of lean. Fans were horrified by the rapper's seemingly oblivious attitude towards his son. He also caught heat for drinking such a potent combination around a child in the first place.