Adin Ross Baffled After Previewing New Drake & Lil Durk Collaboration

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Adin Ross attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Adin Ross got exclusive access.

Adin Ross is someone who has completely taken the streaming world by storm over the last few years. Overall, he is one of the biggest streamers out there. Consequently, he has been able to collaborate with some truly massive artists. There are plenty of artists within hip-hop who rock with him, including Drake. While Drizzy has not yet done a stream with Adin, he does send him messages from time to time. In fact, he seemingly got a preview for a new song with Drake and Lil Durk.

The song is supposedly called "Discontinuing Wokhardt." Based on the lyrics, they appear to be an anthem on quitting lean addiction. Drake has allegedly had issues with the drug in the past. Meanwhile, Adin Ross has been very open about the fact that he struggles with lean addiction. While listening to the song, Adin was actually confused as to why he, in particular, was given this opportunity. However, he eventually put two and two together.

Adin Ross Questions The Meaning Of It All

“Wait, I just realized — why’d they have me preview that? Is it because I was on lean? I’m not on lean no more. And how does The Boy know about — yeah, nah, he’s tapped in. Damn, that was hard," Ross said. For now, it remains to be seen whether or not this Drake and Durk song will come out anytime soon. If it does, we're sure fans will be extremely tapped in. Only time will tell what Drizzy does next.

Let us know what you think of this latest song preview, in the comments section down below. Do you think Durk and Drake have a hit with this one? How do you feel about streamers getting these kinds of exclusives? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

