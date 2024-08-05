Donald Trump Shares His Honest Thoughts On Kanye West During Adin Ross Stream

President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West stand together in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Donald Trump thinks Kanye West is a "really nice guy."

Donald Trump discussed Kanye West during an interview with Adin Ross on Monday afternoon. In doing so, he labeled the controversial rapper a "really nice guy" but admitted he's a "complicated" person. The topic of West arose while Ross asked for his input on several celebrities. "He’s very complicated," Trump said. "He’s a really nice guy, but he can get himself into trouble and get some other people, but you know. He’s got a good heart, he does. But he’s complicated."

Trump and West have been on good terms for years. West famously met with the former President in 2018, which sparked ample backlash from his fanbase. After Ye began attempting to run for the presidency himself, their relationship went through a bit of a rough patch. Following the rapper's antisemitic tirade on social media in 2022, Trump wrote on Truth Social that West was a "seriously troubled man."

Kanye West Speaks With Donald Trump At The White House

Surrounded by members of the press and others, American rapper and producer Kanye West stands as he talks with real estate developer and US President Donald Trump in the White House's Oval Office, Washington DC, October 11, 2018. West wears a red baseball cap that reads 'Make America Great Again,' Trump's campaign slogan. (Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)

West wasn't the only rapper Trump spoke about during the interview. He also discussed Young Thug and the YSL rapper's ongoing RICO trial. In doing so, he called on District Attorney Fani Willis to treat him fairly. Additionally, he accused the Democratic party of staging a coup against Joe Biden to replace him with Kamala Harris. Check out his full comments on Kanye West below.

Ross' stream with Trump comes after he discussed the former President during an interview with YG over the weekend. Be on the lookout for further updates on Donald Trump and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

