Donald Trump Accuses Fani Willis Of Treating Young Thug Unfairly

Donald Trump labeled Young Thug a "patriot."

Donald Trump discussed Young Thug and the ongoing YSL RICO trial in Atlanta while speaking with Adin Ross for a livestream on Monday afternoon. In doing so, he accused District Attorney Fani Willis of treating the rapper unfairly and described him as a "patriot." Willis famously investigated Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

After Ross brought up Young Thug and claimed he's being treated unfairly, Trump agreed: "I heard that actually," he said. "So, I've heard about him and I've heard he's being treated very unfairly by her [Willis] and I would tell her she's gotta treat these patriots that are being all-- it's terrible. They're going after them." He concluded: "He's gotta be treated fairly." The moment has been going viral on social media.

Read More: Adin Ross Wants To Ask Donald Trump To Pardon Tory Lanez

Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt In Pennsylvania

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after injuring former U.S. President Donald Trump, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump accused the Democratic Party of staging a coup against Joe Biden. “He was not only pushed out, it was a coup,” Trump said. “I don’t know if I was brilliant or he was horrible, maybe a combination of both … he’s done tremendous damage to our country. I actually think he’s smarter than her [Kamala Harris], and I think he’s a really not smart person. She was convenient, she was there. They have much better people. All the people were better than her. They would’ve run, but they didn’t want to go through the roadblock that was her.”

Donald Trump Speaks On Young Thug's Ongoing Trial