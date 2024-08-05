Donald Trump Accuses Fani Willis Of Treating Young Thug Unfairly

BYCole Blake243 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Former President Trump Votes In Florida's Primary Election In Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 19: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on March 19, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump, along with other registered Republican voters, cast ballots in the Presidential Preference Primary. There wasn't a ballot or election for Democrats since the Florida Democratic Party only provided the name of Joseph R. Biden Jr. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Donald Trump labeled Young Thug a "patriot."

Donald Trump discussed Young Thug and the ongoing YSL RICO trial in Atlanta while speaking with Adin Ross for a livestream on Monday afternoon. In doing so, he accused District Attorney Fani Willis of treating the rapper unfairly and described him as a "patriot." Willis famously investigated Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

After Ross brought up Young Thug and claimed he's being treated unfairly, Trump agreed: "I heard that actually," he said. "So, I've heard about him and I've heard he's being treated very unfairly by her [Willis] and I would tell her she's gotta treat these patriots that are being all-- it's terrible. They're going after them." He concluded: "He's gotta be treated fairly." The moment has been going viral on social media.

Read More: Adin Ross Wants To Ask Donald Trump To Pardon Tory Lanez

Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt In Pennsylvania

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after injuring former U.S. President Donald Trump, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump accused the Democratic Party of staging a coup against Joe Biden. “He was not only pushed out, it was a coup,” Trump said. “I don’t know if I was brilliant or he was horrible, maybe a combination of both … he’s done tremendous damage to our country. I actually think he’s smarter than her [Kamala Harris], and I think he’s a really not smart person. She was convenient, she was there. They have much better people. All the people were better than her. They would’ve run, but they didn’t want to go through the roadblock that was her.”

Donald Trump Speaks On Young Thug's Ongoing Trial

Describing Harris, Trump continued: “She’s ultra left, ultra radical. I just see where 99 vicious terrorists … her policies have destroyed California. San Francisco was the best city in the country and now, frankly, it’s not even livable.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug, Donald Trump, and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Donald Trump Enters Adin Ross' Stream To The Tune Of 50 Cent's "Many Men": Watch

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...