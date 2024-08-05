Adin Ross Wants To Ask Donald Trump To Pardon Tory Lanez

Adin Ross has been one of Tory Lanez's most vocal and consistent online supporters, so this loyal wish is no surprise.

Adin Ross' upcoming stream with Donald Trump is sure to ruffle a lot of feathers online. In fact, as of writing this article, the two are supposed to go live in about an hour, so make sure to check for updates on that on HNHH if you're reading this later in the day. Regardless of the controversy behind the 2024 U.S. presidential election and whether or not you agree with these men's politics, it should make for at least an interesting and pretty significant viral pop culture moment. Apparently, Ross also let his fans know that he would be asking the convicted former president for a very important favor to him: pardoning Tory Lanez.

If you're reading this from under a rock, you might not know that Tory Lanez is currently serving time in jail for being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion a couple of years ago. During a recent Adin Ross livestream, the Canadian artist called in, as the two share quite the close relationship. Lanez revealed that he graduated high school while behind bars, and that he enrolled in college to continue his education. This is very heartening news no matter what you think of that case, and it's great to see him make something meaningful, beneficial, and fulfilling out of an otherwise difficult and contentious situation.

As for Donald Trump's ability to pardon Tory Lanez and free him from prison if he wins the election, Adin Ross might feel disappointment. Some social media users have pointed out that a president of the United States can only pardon federal cases. Since Tory has a state case, then California's governor Gavin Newsom would have to issue the pardon, and he and Trump aren't exactly the best of pals. But we guess that anything could happen in today's chaotic and grim political climate in the U.S., so we wouldn't put it past anyone.