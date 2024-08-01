Kelsey Nicole Speaks Out Following Speculation That She Shot Megan Thee Stallion

Kelsey Nicole is the former best friend of Megan Thee Stallion. Overall, she became a massive part of the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. For instance, her testimony in court came with lots of controversy. During her deposition, she had seemingly implied that Tory Lanez was the shooter. However, when she was on the stand, she did a complete 180. That said, Tory Lanez was still convicted and is now serving a 10-year prison sentence.
Throughout all of this, there were reports that Kelsey Nicole was actually the shooter. Furthering this notion is an alleged testimony from Tory's driver who said he saw someone else reach for the gun, and that Tory did not fire a single bullet. This subsequently led to theories from Joe Budden that Tory was somehow set up from the beginning. With all of these rumors and reports running rampant, Kelsey Nicole took to Twitter to remind people that she's been cleared of any wrongdoing, on multiple occasions.
Kelsey Nicole Speaks
"It's easy to get lost in the media, but let's remember MY NAME was cleared by both parties involved. Stay tuned," she wrote. So there you have it. Kelsey Nicole isn't too worried about all of these reports that are going around. At this point, there isn't much else that can be done. Only time will tell how Megan and perhaps even Tory respond to all of this.
Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Does any of this change your perception of what took place? Do you believe this will change anything as it pertains to Tory's prison sentence?