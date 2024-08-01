Kelsey Nicole Speaks Out Following Speculation That She Shot Megan Thee Stallion

Kelsey Nicole is sick of the reports.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Does any of this change your perception of what took place? Do you believe this will change anything as it pertains to Tory's prison sentence? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

"It's easy to get lost in the media, but let's remember MY NAME was cleared by both parties involved. Stay tuned," she wrote. So there you have it. Kelsey Nicole isn't too worried about all of these reports that are going around. At this point, there isn't much else that can be done. Only time will tell how Megan and perhaps even Tory respond to all of this.

Throughout all of this, there were reports that Kelsey Nicole was actually the shooter. Furthering this notion is an alleged testimony from Tory's driver who said he saw someone else reach for the gun, and that Tory did not fire a single bullet. This subsequently led to theories from Joe Budden that Tory was somehow set up from the beginning. With all of these rumors and reports running rampant, Kelsey Nicole took to Twitter to remind people that she's been cleared of any wrongdoing, on multiple occasions.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.