Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Friend, Kelsey Nicole, Attends Nicki Minaj Concert

Kelsey Nicole was in attendance at Nicki Minaj's concert in Las Vegas on Friday night amid the rapper's feud with her former best friend, Megan Thee Stallion. In a video Nicole posted on social media, she sings along to Minaj's "Moment 4 Life" with the caption: "You just had to be there."

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, users were quick to troll Nicole. "It’s giving clout chaser," one wrote. Another joked: "You did that interview and still talked to Nicki and your still in the same place [laughing emojis] why you didn’t get back stage passes from her."

Nicki Minaj Performs On The "Pink Friday 2" Tour

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs during the opening night of her Pink. Friday 2 World Tour at Oakland Arena on March 01, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

Her appearance at the show comes after opening up about her relationship with Megan during an interview on The Danza Project, last Sunday. “It took a lot for me to come and do this,” she said. “Part of that is, I wanted to be sure when I did speak that I wasn’t speaking from a place of anger. I’m able to articulate myself well enough and not allow the drama to overshadow how I truly feel. I think that’s very important. I didn’t want to take an interview or sit down with anybody until I was past that part.” Nicole added that she's since decided to “open up more,” and “let people into my life a little bit and maybe this will help them understand me more. Maybe my story will help somebody else. And I think it’s also part of the healing process. Maybe this will help.” Check out her video from Nicki Minaj's concert below.

Kelsey Nicole Dances To "Moment 4 Life"

Megan and Nicki's feud began, last month, with Megan calling out Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, for being a registered sex offender on the song, "Hiss." Nicki then fired back with the diss track "Big Foot." Be on the lookout for further updates on Kelsey Nicole and Megan Thee Stallion on HotNewHipHop.

