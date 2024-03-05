Kelsey Nicole Claims She Helped Make Megan Thee Stallion's Career, Says Meg's Mom Thanked Her

Kelsey Nicole is the former best friend of Megan Thee Stallion. Overall, they stopped being friends with one another amid the Tory Lanez drama. As many of you already know, Tory Lanez is serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Meg in the foot. However, there are all sorts of alternative theories as to what happened. For instance, there are some people who think it was Kelsey who shot the gun. Moreover, some say there is a video of the incident that could be beneficial to Tory's legal team.

Well, Kelsey Nicole has been talking about all of it with The Danza Project. Her highly-publicized interview is now making the rounds, and there is a lot to unpack. For instance, during the interview, Nicole claims she was betrayed by Meg. Furthermore, there is a point in the podcast where she says that she helped make Meg's career. While on campus together, Kelsey recorded Meg rapping and was the one to edit the video and upload it to YouTube. From there, Meg went viral, and Nicole believes without her belief in the rapper, Meg wouldn't have gotten to where she is now.

Read More: Kelsey Nicole Believes There's A Video Of Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Shooting Incident

Kelsey Nicole Explains Her Role

Nicole also went on to explain that Meg's late mother was very grateful for her contributions. At one point, she allegedly thanked Kelsey and told her that if it wasn't for her, Meg and her family wouldn't be in such an advantageous position. These are all very bold claims, and Meg has yet to respond to any of them. Regardless, many are interested in this saga and what the potential outcome will be. No matter what, fans will continue to take sides, even if evidence suggests that they shouldn't.

Let us know what you think of Nicole and her comments, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Drake Likes Post About Kelsey Nicole's First Interview Since Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Shooting