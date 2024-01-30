Kelsey Nicole & Megan Thee Stallion Drama Continues As Nicki Minaj Reacts To Former's "Big Foot" Remix

The falling out between Kelsey Nicole and Megan Thee Stallion has been one of the most publicized moments of the Hot Girl Coach's career so far, as it came hand-in-hand with the charges pressed against Tory Lanez for shooting her in the foot. That trial was nothing short of a gong show, but all this time later, it's evident that Nicole still has bad blood toward her former bestie. After Nicki Minaj shared her controversial "Big Foot" diss track aimed at the Houston native, her op was quick to tap her producer to remix the song to bring more negative attention to Meg.

Upon hearing the snippet Nicole's been teasing online, the Queen of Rap shared a tweet praising her and her collaborators. "Oh I am moving to THIS hunty!!!!! Lemme get this up as an alternate version ASAP chiiii. Might call it: Kelsey's Revenge," she wrote over a GIF of Wendy Williams.

"Stop hating! We working!" Nicole told social media earlier this week as criticism came flooding in. "Watch how this make mfs tap into the city for real! I was grinding in the city [before] I got on that road. Those that been watching me since 2017 know! When I was on the road, y'all's s**t was getting turned down every time I tried to make s**t happen for y'all! I had to find nice ways to tell y'all it ain't work out," she ranted on her Instagram Story.

"I had to say certain things for the H-town legends to even be acknowledged for real! So yea, [shoutout] everyone that turned their back on me, f**k y'all... Respectfully. Can't dim my mf light! This s**t is in my blood! And I don't owe anyone a mf thang, I'm creating a way for me and mine!" she further insisted.

Megan Thee Stallion's Former Bestie Defends Herself from Haters

"Lol, he's our producer 🔥🙏🏽. But definitely family, and when one eats, we all eat. We're just working 🙏🏽," Thee Stallion's ex-bestie said of her viral "Big Foot (Remix)." Are you feeling Kelsey Nicole's diss track, or simply ready for all this drama to wrap up by February? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

